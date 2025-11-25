Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,800 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 717,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,752,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,062 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 67,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE TD opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

