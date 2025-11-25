Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Tobam boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

