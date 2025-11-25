Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 126.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,234,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XTEN opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

