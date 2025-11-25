The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Shares of ENSG opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $5,116,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,206,681.51. This represents a 33.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock worth $7,045,530. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

