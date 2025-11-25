Creative Planning Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

