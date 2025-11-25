Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuScale Power were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. BNP Paribas Exane lowered NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NuScale Power Stock Up 6.7%

NYSE SMR opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.NuScale Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.