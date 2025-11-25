Creative Planning Purchases 56,694 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Creative Planning boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 199.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,694 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NOG stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

