The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

