Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Creative Planning raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.74%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

