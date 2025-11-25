H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on H. B. Fuller in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. H. B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $78.68.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other H. B. Fuller news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $413,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,441 shares in the company, valued at $551,165.58. The trade was a 42.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 3.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

