Head-To-Head Contrast: Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) and Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermes International and Purple Innovation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermes International $16.42 billion 15.62 $4.98 billion N/A N/A Purple Innovation $487.88 million 0.16 -$97.90 million ($0.53) -1.32

Hermes International has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hermes International and Purple Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermes International 0 4 0 1 2.40 Purple Innovation 1 1 0 0 1.50

Purple Innovation has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.84%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Hermes International.

Profitability

This table compares Hermes International and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermes International N/A N/A N/A Purple Innovation -12.40% -472.12% -13.35%

Summary

Hermes International beats Purple Innovation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermes International



Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

About Purple Innovation



Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

