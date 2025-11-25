Comparing Adagio Medical (ADGM) and Its Rivals

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Adagio Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adagio Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Adagio Medical Competitors 1229 3827 7161 271 2.52

As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Adagio Medical’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adagio Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.88, meaning that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adagio Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Medical $266,000.00 -$75.04 million -0.53 Adagio Medical Competitors $1.75 billion $196.07 million 5.25

Adagio Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Medical. Adagio Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Medical N/A -791.01% -199.58% Adagio Medical Competitors -482.31% -113.49% -21.33%

Summary

Adagio Medical peers beat Adagio Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Adagio Medical Company Profile

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

