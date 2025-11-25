Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $2.00.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 123.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,234,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,197 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 320,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

