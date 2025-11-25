Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMNM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of IMNM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Immunome has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Immunome by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Immunome by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Immunome by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

