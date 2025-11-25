Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THRY. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Thryv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thryv has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $250.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Thryv had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thryv will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 610,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,610.32. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Ancient Art L.P. increased its position in Thryv by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 1,309,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 1,079,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 1,010.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 786,445 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $5,696,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 585,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.