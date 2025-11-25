SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded SR Bancorp from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of SR Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

SRBK stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.56. SR Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.28%.

SR Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRBK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 142.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in SR Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

