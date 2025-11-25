Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Synaptogenix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Synaptogenix Trading Up 12.7%
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
