Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Synaptogenix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Synaptogenix Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Synaptogenix stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.98.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

