MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MSAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. D Boral Capital raised MultiSensor AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiSensor AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MultiSensor AI Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:MSAI opened at $0.72 on Friday. MultiSensor AI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.23.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MultiSensor AI had a negative return on equity of 114.91% and a negative net margin of 223.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. On average, analysts expect that MultiSensor AI will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MultiSensor AI by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

