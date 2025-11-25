Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nexalin Technology in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NXL opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.62. Nexalin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Nexalin Technology had a negative return on equity of 207.46% and a negative net margin of 5,527.39%.The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexalin Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.35% of Nexalin Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

