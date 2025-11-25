What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Wix.com Q1 Earnings?

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Wix.com in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler expects that the information services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wix.com’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $216.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $93.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $247.11.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,204 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,485,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 90.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609,989 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $183,286,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.