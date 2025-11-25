Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $858.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.66. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

