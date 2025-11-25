Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTLA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 5,889,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after buying an additional 4,337,428 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $23,519,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,849,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,486,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

