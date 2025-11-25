Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.