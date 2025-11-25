Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WF. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woori Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Woori Bank has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.29. Woori Bank had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 14.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 298,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 117,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Woori Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Woori Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 114,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Bank

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

