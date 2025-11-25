Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook of Copa FY2025 Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Copa in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $16.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.04. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.51 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

CPA opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Copa by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Copa by 90.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 271.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

