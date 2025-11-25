Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zeo Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Zeo Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Zeo Energy stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Zeo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeo Energy

In other news, COO Kalen Larsen sold 32,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $56,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,467,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,279. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Bridgewater sold 32,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $56,721.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,967,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,279. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 176,726 shares of company stock valued at $294,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zeo Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEO. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeo Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zeo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeo Energy by 98.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 86,047 shares during the period.

Zeo Energy Company Profile

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

