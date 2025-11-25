Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $223.93 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 205.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

