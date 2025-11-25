NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.24 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 993,401 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

