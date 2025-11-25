NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.24 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 993,401 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.