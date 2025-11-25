Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 125.30%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

