Wall Street Zen Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Buy

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.81. Vicor has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zmira Lavie sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $333,237.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,810 shares of company stock worth $12,764,878. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

