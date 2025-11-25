Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

CWAN stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $222,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,824.42. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,006.40. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 83,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,813,000 after purchasing an additional 274,664 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,675,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,304,000 after buying an additional 1,580,323 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,134,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,566,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

