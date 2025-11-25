Wall Street Zen Upgrades Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) to Hold

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $828.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Cashman sold 142,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $213,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,181,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,826. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 100,502 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $309,546.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,140,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,221.56. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 370,628 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

