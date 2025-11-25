LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LTM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

LTM opened at $45.74 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 755,997 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 954,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,179,000 after acquiring an additional 451,107 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,988,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 3,884.5% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 935,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 911,847 shares during the period.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

