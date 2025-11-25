Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

SOLV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $83.42 on Friday. Solventum has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,847,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Solventum by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,899,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,080,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,492,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,563,000 after buying an additional 204,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Solventum by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 959,543 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

