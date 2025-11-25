Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PKG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.98 and a 200 day moving average of $201.65.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.