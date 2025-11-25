Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magnera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Magnera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Magnera Trading Up 17.3%

NYSE:MAGN opened at $13.54 on Friday. Magnera has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $481.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnera by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 539,654 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnera by 117.9% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 760,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 411,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnera by 110.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 410,303 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Magnera by 118.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnera by 263.4% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 403,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

