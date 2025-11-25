Desjardins Predicts Stella-Jones’ FY2026 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.29. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2027 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of C$958.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.57.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$84.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$62.26 and a 12 month high of C$88.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, Director Michelle Annette Banik purchased 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

