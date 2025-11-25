Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.35. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.1%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -253.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

