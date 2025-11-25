Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $451.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.25 and its 200 day moving average is $466.69. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $534.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

