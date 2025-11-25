Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Heico

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heico in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Heico’s FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price target on Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.62.

HEI stock opened at $306.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Heico has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $338.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Heico news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.76 per share, with a total value of $99,504.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,785.56. The trade was a 51.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $163,920.96. Following the purchase, the director owned 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,920.96. This represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

