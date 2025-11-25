Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVB. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 5.8%

NUVB stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 29.2% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,800. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $797,800 in the last 90 days. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

