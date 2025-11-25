Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FORM. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FormFactor from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.37. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 96,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $420,654.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,695,496.20. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $629,902. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.