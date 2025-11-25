Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources stock opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

