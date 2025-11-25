Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for VMC

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $287.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $281.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $311.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

