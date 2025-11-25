Brokers Offer Predictions for KLIC Q1 Earnings

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $41.55 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 519.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

