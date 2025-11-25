Leerink Partnrs Cuts Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Exact Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $101.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,775. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after buying an additional 617,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exact Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,225,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 105.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,493,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,139 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,889,000 after acquiring an additional 939,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,281,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 362,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

