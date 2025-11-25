Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $306,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,190. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,382,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 291,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 666,708 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 145,632 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

