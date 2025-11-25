GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

Shares of GE opened at $294.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.50. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,263,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 24.7% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

