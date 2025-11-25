Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

