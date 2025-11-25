Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.93 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 90.32 and a current ratio of 90.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $561,346.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,599.18. The trade was a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,921,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 89.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,855,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 877,675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $7,813,000. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,323,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

